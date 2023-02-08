UrduPoint.com

SE Urges Consumers To Pay Electricity Bills In Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 08:50 PM

SE urges consumers to pay electricity bills in time

Superintendent Engineer Hesco Abdul Rasheed Ansari has urged electricity consumers to ensure energy saving besides timely payment of bills, closing unnecessary lights and other accessories

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Superintendent Engineer Hesco Abdul Rasheed Ansari has urged electricity consumers to ensure energy saving besides timely payment of bills, closing unnecessary lights and other accessories.

He expressed these views while addressing an open court held for resolving billing issues in various areas. Executive engineer Hesco Ahmed Khan was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, over 200 complaints were received regarding installation of new meters, imposing illegal fines, replacing old meters, electric wires on which directives were issued for resolving issues at earliest.

The Executive Engineer said that the objective of holding open court was to solve the problems of consumers at the doorstep and save them from problems they face.

SDO Satellite Town Abdul Rab Memon, SDO city Waqas Saleem, SDO Hirabad Ali Murtaz also received complaints and issued directives for resolving.

Related Topics

Electricity From Court

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor feels ‘hurt’ over being called ‘nepo baby’

3 minutes ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospi ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilit ..

16 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Mon ..

Sri Lanka's Former President Interrogated Over Money Found at His Office - Polic ..

16 minutes ago
 Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

Dar commends services of Member (Admn)

14 minutes ago
 Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Mig ..

Spanish Rescuers Find Boat Carrying 43 Illegal Migrants, One Dead - Emergency Se ..

14 minutes ago
 Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Bal ..

Govt determined to develop newspaper industry: Balochistan Info Secretary

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.