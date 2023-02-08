SE urges consumers to pay electricity bills in time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Superintendent Engineer Hesco Abdul Rasheed Ansari has urged electricity consumers to ensure energy saving besides timely payment of bills, closing unnecessary lights and other accessories.

He expressed these views while addressing an open court held for resolving billing issues in various areas. Executive engineer Hesco Ahmed Khan was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, over 200 complaints were received regarding installation of new meters, imposing illegal fines, replacing old meters, electric wires on which directives were issued for resolving issues at earliest.

The Executive Engineer said that the objective of holding open court was to solve the problems of consumers at the doorstep and save them from problems they face.

SDO Satellite Town Abdul Rab Memon, SDO city Waqas Saleem, SDO Hirabad Ali Murtaz also received complaints and issued directives for resolving.