Open Menu

Sea Phase Of Int'l Marine Oil Spill Exercise BARRACUDA-XII Held

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2024 | 06:07 PM

Sea phase of Int'l Marine Oil Spill Exercise BARRACUDA-XII held

The sea phase of International Exercise Barracuda-XII was held at North Arabian Sea on Thursday which was participated by Interim Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar as chief guest who witnessed the sea phase of the exercise on board Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Ship KASHMIR

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The sea phase of International Exercise Barracuda-XII was held at North Arabian Sea on Thursday which was participated by Interim Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar as chief guest who witnessed the sea phase of the exercise on board Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Ship KASHMIR.

According to the Pakistan Navy news release, the air and surface assets of Pakistan Navy, PMSA, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and other national stakeholders participated in the sea phase of exercise.

Exercises on containment of oil spill, Search and Rescue operations and anti piracy were demonstrated by Pakistan Navy and PMSA aircrafts, PN & PAF helicopters and PMSA ships. The drills were witnessed by fifteen foreign observers and representatives of various National stakeholders.

The foreign observers applauded the efforts being put in by all the stakeholders specially the efforts of Pakistan Navy and PMSA to fight any disaster at sea.

Earlier, the opening brief of the exercise was held at Karachi.

Foreign Observers and delegations from relevant stake holders also attended the brief wherein the aims and objectives of Exercise BARRACUDA-XII were highlighted. Moreover, scholarly papers on response of Oil Spill and Search and Rescue at sea were presented by both National and International speakers.

International Exercise Barracuda-XII is a Marine Oil Spill exercise and is aimed to enhance capacity and proficiency of National stakeholders to combat the menace of pollution at sea. The successful 3 days event served as a testament to the power of international collaboration in contending against marine pollution incidents.

The sea phase of BARRACUDA XII reinforces the commitment of all involved national and international stakeholders to uphold international maritime regulations. As the curtains draw on this successful endeavor, the lessons learned and relationships built during this exercise will serve as a foundation for continued cooperation in addressing future challenges in maritime safety and environmental protection.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Pakistan Navy Oil Event All From

Recent Stories

PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

PFA checked 99,000 food points during 2023

8 minutes ago
 Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements ..

Lahore Police arrested 11,254 anti-social elements in 2023

8 minutes ago
 FDA provides relief to citizens on 6,213 applicati ..

FDA provides relief to citizens on 6,213 applications last year

8 minutes ago
 PSX loses 7.69 points

PSX loses 7.69 points

5 minutes ago
 FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole ov ..

FM Jilani phones Iranian counterpart to condole over life loss in terror attack

5 minutes ago
 EC receives 329 appeals against approval, rejectio ..

EC receives 329 appeals against approval, rejection of nomination papers in KP

5 minutes ago
Police thwarts smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

Police thwarts smuggling attempt of ceramic tiles

5 minutes ago
 261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expa ..

261 Startups graduate under PITB’s National Expansion Plan of NICs program in ..

13 minutes ago
 China embraces first batch of Pakistani beef

China embraces first batch of Pakistani beef

5 minutes ago
 SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

4 minutes ago
 Iran holds day of mourning for 84 killed in twin b ..

Iran holds day of mourning for 84 killed in twin blasts

4 minutes ago
 UN 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls for Gazans' e ..

UN 'very disturbed' by Israeli calls for Gazans' emigration

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan