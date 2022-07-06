Sea transportation by ferry service to provide decent, economical facility: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said sea transportation by ferry service would provide decent and economical transportation facility to the people living in the coastal areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said sea transportation by ferry service would provide decent and economical transportation facility to the people living in the coastal areas.

The president, talking to CEO of Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Tournament Ahmed Mamoor Amimi, who called on him here, said the service would also provide a viable mode of transportation of Pakistani goods to other parts of the world, besides promoting tourism and development of ports and tourism resorts.

He stressed the need to develop Pakistan's beaches, islands and coastal resorts as per international standards to promote coastal tourism and the blue economy of the country.

He said Pakistan's coastline should be developed to the fullest potential as it would promote economic activities in the coastal regions, provide jobs to the local population and also help in highlighting the country's unique geo-economic location.

The president highlighted the need to build the required infrastructure, develop and enforce work procedures, and create enabling environment in consultation with all the stakeholders to promote sea travelling.

He called upon the relevant departments to work in close coordination with one another, and contribute their due share to make regular, formal and legal sea travelling a success.

The president emphasised that Pakistan could earn huge revenue by organizing international sea sporting events, which would also help portray its soft image.

He said all the stakeholders should join hands to make the Boat Rally a success."It will help in promoting water sports in Pakistan and will increase the influx of foreign tourists in the country," he added.

President Alvi was briefed about the potential of blue tourism in Pakistan, and the Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Tournament's role in elevating the country's soft image.

Last year, the Pakistan Boat Rally voyaged 650 kilometres for five days and four nights on nine boats from Karachi to Gwadar, which was termed the "World's Longest Boat Rally". This year it was going to be a global event wherein boaters from the surrounding countries would also participate, it was told.

Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, and representatives of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, Pakistan Sports board, and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation attended the meeting.