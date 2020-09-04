Seafarers Identity Cards being issued to Pakistan Marines

Seafarers Identity Cards (SID) are being issued to Pakistan marines by Ministry of Maritime Affairs without any additional expenditure

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Seafarers Identity Cards (SID) are being issued to Pakistan marines by Ministry of Maritime Affairs without any additional expenditure.

According to Ministry, in coordination with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Ministry of Maritime Affairs has provided and installed a complete setup for the issuance of Seafarers Cards.

These machine-readable seafarers identity document (MRSID) are issued to Pakistan Marines in compliance with International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention.

The present government as part of its economic reforms agenda harnessed the resources for mobilization of marine sectors.