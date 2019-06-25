UrduPoint.com
Seaford UK Mayor Calls On Sindh Governor

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:04 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the exchange of delegations of local bodies representatives among Pakistan and UK would help further strengthen bilateral relations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday said that the exchange of delegations of local bodies representatives among Pakistan and UK would help further strengthen bilateral relations.

Talking to Seaford UK's Mayor Nazish Adil who called on him at the Governor House, he said that such initiatives would prove to be fruitful for improving the local government.

Mayor Nazish Adil informed the Governor about the measures taken for the welfare of masses and also shared her experiences.

The meeting also discussed local government system, enhancementof trade and other matters in detail.

