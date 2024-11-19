Sealed hospital given 10 days to submit required docs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A sealed private hospital has been given an extended period of ten days to submit the required documents, failing which final legal action will be taken against it.

A private hospital in Rawalpindi Cantonment area was sealed on allegations of misusing the lease of the residential land for commercial purposes.

According to the details, the hospital had already been served several notices from time to time by the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), which were not responded to by the hospital administration, to which the RCB sealed the administrative block of the hospital, and a case in this regard was registered against the said violation of the rules of the RCB with respect to Military Lands and Cantonments (MLC).

The said private hospital, located on the main Murree Road at Marir Chowk, also persuaded the case in court.

During a recent hearing, as per information shared by RCB, the court had provided another opportunity to the hospital to submit all required documents with ten days failing to which RCB would take further legal action.

During the grace period of ten days, the hospital would remain sealed.

"The court held the hospital administration responsible and ordered to apply for commercialization, composition within ten days", an RCB spokesman informed APP in a brief interaction.

The spokesman further informed that the hospital would be sealed again for further legal action if the court orders were not implemented.