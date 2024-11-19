Sealed Hospital Given 10 Days To Submit Required Docs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A sealed private hospital has been given an extended period of ten days to submit the required documents, failing which final legal action will be taken against it.
A private hospital in Rawalpindi Cantonment area was sealed on allegations of misusing the lease of the residential land for commercial purposes.
According to the details, the hospital had already been served several notices from time to time by the Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), which were not responded to by the hospital administration, to which the RCB sealed the administrative block of the hospital, and a case in this regard was registered against the said violation of the rules of the RCB with respect to Military Lands and Cantonments (MLC).
The said private hospital, located on the main Murree Road at Marir Chowk, also persuaded the case in court.
During a recent hearing, as per information shared by RCB, the court had provided another opportunity to the hospital to submit all required documents with ten days failing to which RCB would take further legal action.
During the grace period of ten days, the hospital would remain sealed.
"The court held the hospital administration responsible and ordered to apply for commercialization, composition within ten days", an RCB spokesman informed APP in a brief interaction.
The spokesman further informed that the hospital would be sealed again for further legal action if the court orders were not implemented.
Recent Stories
Punjab Govt approves CM Dialysis Program Card
US warns Turkey for hosting Hamas members
Gold price once again increases by Rs3600 per tola in Pakistan
Shahid Aslam appointed as Pakistan new batting coach
Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab
PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain
Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024
PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held
Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler held, narcotics recovered3 minutes ago
-
Six stone crushing units sealed12 minutes ago
-
Police arrests drug peddler, recover marijuana13 minutes ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction over implementation of MoUs on $2.8 bln Saudi Investment13 minutes ago
-
Provincial Ombudsperson Punjab hears cases in Rwp regional office13 minutes ago
-
City Traffic Police launch tree plantation drive13 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh23 minutes ago
-
PTI’s KP saga mirrors a “Soap Opera” : says founding member43 minutes ago
-
EPD taking steps to eliminate smog: parliamentary secretary1 hour ago
-
Nine held for carrying illegal arms1 hour ago
-
Kharif crop survey at Muryali reviewed1 hour ago
-
PHC dismisses NAB notice against KP CM1 hour ago