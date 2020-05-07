UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sealed Street's Residents Stage Protest On Delay In Virus Test Result

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:10 AM

Sealed street's residents stage protest on delay in virus test result

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) ::Residents of a street sealed in the city on emergence of four virus cases staged protest demonstration and demanded they be allowed to get ration and medicines for the elderly members of the family.

Sheikhupura street was sealed in the city after four persons were tested positive for the novel coronvirus seven days ago.

Health department collected samples from the all the residents of the street and sent them to laboratory in Lahore.

Residents came out of their homes and staged protest after reports did not reach till Wednesday evening even after passage of seven days.

Health department officials said that they have not yet received the results.

Residents said they need to buy ration and medicines for their elderly members of the families living in the street. They demanded that their test reports be released and smart lockdown on their street be lifted.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said that test reports would be received soon. He added that decision regarding smart lockdown on the street would be taken only after receiving the reports.

Related Topics

Lahore Protest Buy Family All From

Recent Stories

NCC meeting to be held today to discuss reopening ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 564 deaths after 24, 077 cases of ..

17 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 May 2020

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

9 hours ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.