MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) ::Residents of a street sealed in the city on emergence of four virus cases staged protest demonstration and demanded they be allowed to get ration and medicines for the elderly members of the family.

Sheikhupura street was sealed in the city after four persons were tested positive for the novel coronvirus seven days ago.

Health department collected samples from the all the residents of the street and sent them to laboratory in Lahore.

Residents came out of their homes and staged protest after reports did not reach till Wednesday evening even after passage of seven days.

Health department officials said that they have not yet received the results.

Residents said they need to buy ration and medicines for their elderly members of the families living in the street. They demanded that their test reports be released and smart lockdown on their street be lifted.

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen said that test reports would be received soon. He added that decision regarding smart lockdown on the street would be taken only after receiving the reports.