Search And Combating Operations Continue In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Search and combating operations continue in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Lahore Police continues its series of special search and combating operations across the city in connection with security for Ramazan and the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS). So far, 936 search operations have been conducted.

This was stated by the Lahore police spokesperson in a statement issued on Saturday. The spokesperson said that during the search operations, 25,504 houses, 12,306 tenants, and 90,267 individuals were checked. Action has been taken against 207 individuals under the Tenancy Act during the search operations. Additionally, 13 hotels, 38 hostels, 65 factories, and 904 shops were also checked. During this period, 39 proclaimed offenders were arrested, and 20 narcotics cases were registered.

Furthermore, 28 individuals were taken into custody under the 55/109 CrPc Ordinance.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that enhanced security is being provided to mosques, imambargahs and other religious places during Ramazan. He emphasized that the objective of search operations is to root out criminals, proclaimed offenders, and other miscreants. Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directives to police teams to increase patrolling in sensitive areas and instructed supervising officers to oversee operations themselves, adding that search operations would continue during the month of Ramazan for the maintenance of peace and law and order.

