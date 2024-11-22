Search And Combing Operation Conducted At PS Tarnol Jurisdiction
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 07:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police conducted a grand search and combing operation at the Tarnol police station jurisdiction on Friday.
A public relation officer told APP that, under the supervision of SP Sadar Zone Khan Zaib, a grand search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Tarnol police station by Islamabad Police, CTD, FC, and lady police teams.
He said during the search operation 5000 suspicious persons, 700 houses, shops, hotels and 104 motorbikes and vehicles were thoroughly checked while 100 suspects were shifted to the police station for further verification.
DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the search and combing operations were conducted to heighten security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas.
Citizens are also requested to cooperate with the police during the checking. Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline 'Pukar-15' for immediate assistance.
