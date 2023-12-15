Search and combing operation conducted at Sihala police station jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation at Sihala police station jurisdiction and held 10 suspects.

Police said that search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

For the purpose, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Sihala police stations jurisdiction by CTD, QRF and local police teams under the supervision of SP CTD.

During the search and combing operation 47 houses and 50 individuals were thoroughly checked and 10 suspicious persons, two former criminals and five motorcycles were shifted to Police Station.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations is to heighten the security in the Federal Capital. All zonal officers are directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.