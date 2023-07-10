Search and combing operation conducted for enhanced security

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police, in collaboration with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), carried out a comprehensive search and combing operation within the jurisdiction of Secretariat police stations.

This operation comes as a result of special directives from Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Islamabad. The operation involved thorough checks of houses, suspects, vehicles, and motorcycles, emphasizing the commitment to heighten security measures in the Federal capital.

In response to the directives issued by ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, search and combing operations have been initiated in various areas of Islamabad. The Primary objective is to enhance the safety and security of the city's residents.

The recent operation took place in different areas within the jurisdiction of Secretariat police stations, conducted jointly by teams from the CTD and FC.

During the operation, a total of 125 houses, 50 suspects, five vehicles, and 20 motorcycles were thoroughly checked.

ICCPO Islamabad emphasized that the search and combing operations aim to strengthen security measures in the federal capital. Zonal officers have been instructed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Additionally, citizens are requested to cooperate with the police during the checking process, contributing to the overall security efforts.

The collaborative search and combing operation conducted by Islamabad Capital Police and CTD reflect a proactive approach to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens. By intensifying security measures, the authorities aim to maintain a secure environment within the federal capital, fostering a sense of confidence and peace among residents.