Open Menu

Search And Combing Operation Conducted In Islamabad Against Illegal Foreigners

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Search and combing operation conducted in Islamabad against illegal foreigners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation against illegal foreigners at Shams Colony police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said.

According to police, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Shams Colony police stations jurisdiction by CTD, QRF and local police teams under the supervision of DSP CTD.

During the search and combing operation, 18 houses and 62 individuals were thoroughly checked while eight illegal foreigners were shifted to the police station for further verification purposes.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir All

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, Histo ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on First Review of economic program

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

Cricket: India v New Zealand World Cup semi-final scoreboard

13 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

Cricket World Cup: Leading batsmen and bowlers

13 hours ago
Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup fina ..

Kohli and Shami star as India reach World Cup final

13 hours ago
 Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 bill ..

Government trying to enhance exports upto $36 billion: Commerce Minister

13 hours ago
 DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' is ..

DC to host online katcheri to address citizens' issues

13 hours ago
 FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace ..

FOSPAH hosts discussion on amendments to Workplace Harassment Act

13 hours ago
 Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

Iqbal Day seminar held at Murree Arts Council

13 hours ago
 CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

CPEIC expansion to benefit thousands of people

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan