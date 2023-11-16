Search and combing operation conducted in Islamabad against illegal foreigners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation against illegal foreigners at Shams Colony police station jurisdiction, a public relations officer said.

According to police, search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Shams Colony police stations jurisdiction by CTD, QRF and local police teams under the supervision of DSP CTD.

During the search and combing operation, 18 houses and 62 individuals were thoroughly checked while eight illegal foreigners were shifted to the police station for further verification purposes.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.