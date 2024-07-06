Open Menu

Search And Strike Operation Continues In DI Khan For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The search and strike operations continued in Dera Ismail Khan against anti-state and criminal elements to ensure security in the city during the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, the district police were conducting search and strike operation and snap checking within their respective circles for which they urged masses to extend cooperation.

He said that the Gomal University Police under the supervision of SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan and the Shaheed Nawab Khan police under the supervision of SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqeeb Ullah Khan, conducted search and strike operations in their respective areas.

During the operation, the police checked the entry and exit points of the city through blockades.

DPO Nasir Mehmood said that the search operations and snap checking, conducting across the district, were aimed to maintain law and order situation in the district.

Before the arrival of Muharram, he said, the strict checking and blockades were being ensured at all the entry and exit points of the city in order to further improve the security situation in the city.

He said “protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority.”

APP/akt

