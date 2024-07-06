Search And Strike Operation Continues In DI Khan For Muharram
Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The search and strike operations continued in Dera Ismail Khan against anti-state and criminal elements to ensure security in the city during the upcoming holy month of Muharram.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, the district police were conducting search and strike operation and snap checking within their respective circles for which they urged masses to extend cooperation.
He said that the Gomal University Police under the supervision of SDPO Paroa Circle Noor Haider Khan and the Shaheed Nawab Khan police under the supervision of SDPO Paharpur Circle Naqeeb Ullah Khan, conducted search and strike operations in their respective areas.
During the operation, the police checked the entry and exit points of the city through blockades.
DPO Nasir Mehmood said that the search operations and snap checking, conducting across the district, were aimed to maintain law and order situation in the district.
Before the arrival of Muharram, he said, the strict checking and blockades were being ensured at all the entry and exit points of the city in order to further improve the security situation in the city.
He said “protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority.”
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani delegation visits UK to strengthen academic collaborations11 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Housing visits Gawalmandi area to inspect cleanliness work of Nullah Lai11 minutes ago
-
Murree to have status of district soon. Azma Bukhari11 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains, windstorms bring relief from heatwave in Mirpur11 minutes ago
-
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched14 minutes ago
-
Camp setup for blood donation for Thalassemia Hospital21 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to a baby in Rescue 1122's ambulance51 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 13 kg drugs in three operations51 minutes ago
-
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh1 hour ago
-
62 Farmers Facilitation Centres established in key cotton areas to boost productivity: Iftikhar Saho ..1 hour ago
-
Fire engulfs hotel in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Deputy PM Dar chairs meeting to discuss agenda item for 52nd CCI meeting1 hour ago