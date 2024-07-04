Search and strike operation continues in DIKhan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The search and strike operations continued in the district against anti-state and criminal elements to ensure security in DIKhan.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mahmood, District Police conducting search and strike operation and snap checking within their respective circles for which they urged masses to extend cooperation.

The spokesman said that during the operation, which would continue for an indefinite period, the police will continue to check vehicles, motor bikes and pedestrians.

The teams conducted thorough checks and searches, focusing on potential security threats and any illegal activities in the region.

“Protecting the life and property of the citizens and maintaining peace is our top priority.

Public should inform the police in case of movement of any suspicious person in their vicinity,” said the police spokesman.