Search, Combing Operation Conducted At Khanna Police Station Jurisdiction
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday conducted a search and combing operation at Khanna police station jurisdiction to curb the crime rate in the Federal capital.
Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens, a public relations officer said.
During the search and combing operation, 35 houses and 45 suspects were thoroughly checked, while police teams shifted five suspicious persons, one motorcycle and illegal arms and ammunition to the police station for further verification purposes.
ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four noted candidates to contest from NA-126 constituency4 minutes ago
-
1500 kites confiscated during raid4 minutes ago
-
30 persons including independent candidate held, another 100 booked4 minutes ago
-
Rain likely in Lahore on Tuesday4 minutes ago
-
Islamabad police boosts officer well-being with free medical camp24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan unveils tourism potential travel, adventure show at New York34 minutes ago
-
Hydroponic Technology: Key driver for economic returns from vegetables, fruits34 minutes ago
-
Two injured Pakistanis in Iran to be discharged soon: Ambassador43 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown programme for Monday44 minutes ago
-
20 injured in road accident44 minutes ago
-
CM KP expresses grief over demise of Mufti Ayaz44 minutes ago
-
ECP starts ballot paper dispatch for upcoming elections44 minutes ago