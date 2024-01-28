Open Menu

Search, Combing Operation Conducted At Khanna Police Station Jurisdiction

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Search, combing operation conducted at Khanna Police Station jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday conducted a search and combing operation at Khanna police station jurisdiction to curb the crime rate in the Federal capital.

Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens, a public relations officer said.

During the search and combing operation, 35 houses and 45 suspects were thoroughly checked, while police teams shifted five suspicious persons, one motorcycle and illegal arms and ammunition to the police station for further verification purposes.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Nasir Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

12 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

21 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

21 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

21 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

22 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

22 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

22 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

22 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

22 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

22 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan