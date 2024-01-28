Search, combing operation conducted at Khanna Police Station jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday conducted a search and combing operation at Khanna police station jurisdiction to curb the crime rate in the Federal capital.

Following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens, a public relations officer said.

During the search and combing operation, 35 houses and 45 suspects were thoroughly checked, while police teams shifted five suspicious persons, one motorcycle and illegal arms and ammunition to the police station for further verification purposes.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the federal capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.