Search & Combing Operations Continues Across City On 27th Of Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Lahore police have launched search and combing operations across the city in the context of the 27th night of Ramazan. As of now, Lahore police have conducted a total of 979 search operations this year.
This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesperson here on Saturday. During these search operations, 26,711 houses, 12,850 tenants and 94,271 individuals were checked. Actions have been taken against 225 individuals under the Tenancy Act during these operations, he added. Additionally, 14 hotels, 38 hostels, 65 factories, 7 bus stands, 4 railway stations and 1,101 shops were also inspected. Furthermore, 47 wanted criminals were apprehended during these operations and 41 cases related to illegal weapons were registered.
Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that comprehensive arrangements have been made for security during the last week of Ramazan, including mosques, Imambargahs, Taraweeh prayers and other public gatherings.
He stated that security has been enhanced for mosques, Imambargahs, and large gatherings on Laylatul Qadr.
Kamyana highlighted the use of modern technology such as CCTV cameras, walk-through gates and metal detectors to improve security arrangements. He also mentioned an increase in field patrols by Dolphin, PRU and thana police around mosques, Imambargahs and large gatherings during the 27th night of Ramadan. The CCPO reaffirmed the commitment to maintain high alert throughout the city during the last week of Ramadan. He further stated that Lahore Police's frontline soldiers are continuously engaged in ensuring the safety and security of citizens' lives and property.
