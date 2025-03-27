Search & combing operations ongoing across five Larkana districts

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Under the directives of Nasir Aftab, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana Range search and combing operations/snap checking are ongoing across all five districts of Larkana Range to ensure peace and security during Laila tu Qadar night.

During the search and combing operations/snap checking of hotels, motorcycles, rickshaws, passenger vans, buses, and other small and large vehicles were inspected. Tinted windows and fancy number plates were removed from several vehicles.

He said All Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) across the five districts of Larkana Range, along with Station House Officers (SHOs), are conducting search and combing operations/snap checking within their jurisdictions.

Additionally, snap checking is ongoing in major urban areas of all five districts, particularly at entry and exit points.

He said that during inspections, multiple suspicious individuals were screened using the police's modern technical system, CRI (Criminal Record Inquiry), and further investigations are underway.

The objective of snap checking is to maintain law and order across all five districts during Ramadan to prevent any untoward incidents.