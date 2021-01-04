Search committee shortlists 3 names for VC SU Jamshoro

UrduPoint.com
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The search committee vetting the candidates for appointment to the post of Vice Chancellor Sindh University has shortlisted 3 names.

An official source informed here on Monday that the Names of Prof Dr Siddique Kalhoro, Prof Dr Nabi Bux Jamali and Prof Dr Parveen Munshi had been shortlisted.

The Search Committee had forwarded the summary of the names to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the official added.

According to the official, the committee had assessed a total of 16 applications for the post.

The incumbent VC of the SU will retire on January 15.

