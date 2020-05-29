Search for body of 14-year old Hafiz Shafique continue on 3rd day

Search for the body of fourteen-year-old Hafiz Quran Hafiz Mohammad Shafiq Ahmad, who drowned while bathing in the Indus River, continued on the third day by the officials of the Rescue 1122 divers

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Search for the body of fourteen-year-old Hafiz Quran Hafiz Mohammad Shafiq Ahmad, who drowned while bathing in the Indus River, continued on the third day by the officials of the Rescue 1122 divers.

It is worth mentioning here that fourteen-year-old Hafiz Quran Hafiz Mohammad Shafiq Ahmad, had recently won first place in the Qur'an recitation competition held at his Madrasa Taleemul Quran Wal Sunnah Marghaz in Swabi District during the Holy month of Ramadan.

This youngest and most capable memorizer had the good fortune to finish the entire Qur'an in five hours and was selected to perform Umrah after securing the first position during the competition.

Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq was son of religious scholar and Alam-e-Din Ahmad Mumtaz and the superintendent of Madrasa Ta'leem-ul-Qur'an and Sunnah Marghaz Shaykh-ul-Qur'an was the son of Hazrat Maulana Mufti Mushtaq Ahmad Haqqani.

He went to Dhok with his relatives on Wednesday evening for sightseeing and river Indus but when he jumped in for bath and did not come out and was drowned. Rescue 1122's diving team and divers from all over the area are busy retrieving the body. However, the body was not found on the third day as well. Rescue officials on this occasion said that they would continue their search for the body on a wider range on the fourth day on Satureday.