UrduPoint.com

Search Inside Immigration Centers, Border Points Assigned To Pakistan Customs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 06:28 PM

Search inside immigration centers, border points assigned to Pakistan Customs

Ministry of Interior has issued directives for assigning body search of pedestrians inside immigration centers and border points to Pakistan Customs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Ministry of Interior has issued directives for assigning body search of pedestrians inside immigration centers and border points to Pakistan Customs.

A notification in this regard was also issued by Secretary Interior, restricting other departments for performing the same duty at borders.

The decision has been welcomed by Vice President Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Zia Sarhadi termed the decision as very appropriate as search by different departments was not only creating problems but also delay in border crossing by pedestrians and goods laden trucks.

Restriction of search to a single department will prove as ease for people crossing borders and also safe time of business community who waited for hours due to search and scanning of goods by different departments.

He thanked Interior Ministry for accepting the long standing demand of business community of the country which was facing a lot of problems due to search by separate departments at immigration centers and border points of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Interior Ministry Business Osama Bin Laden Same Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Border Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he, Tareen had warned ‘neutrals’ of economic tailspin if con ..

33 minutes ago
 Musk puts $44 bln Twitter deal 'temporarily on hol ..

Musk puts $44 bln Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold', shares slide

47 minutes ago
 24 dead, 1,187 injured in Punjab road accidents

24 dead, 1,187 injured in Punjab road accidents

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 4kg suspicious material

ANF seizes over 4kg suspicious material

2 minutes ago
 About 50,000 affected by heavy rains in China's Gu ..

About 50,000 affected by heavy rains in China's Guangxi

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Turmoil Bolstered Kosovo's Bid to Join Cou ..

Ukraine Turmoil Bolstered Kosovo's Bid to Join Council of Europe - Kosovar Lawma ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.