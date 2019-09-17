UrduPoint.com
Search Of Missing Children Through Truck Art Proving Successful: Social Activist

Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A social activist Samer Munullah Tuesday said her campaign was proving successful to find missing children by painting their pictures and writing concerned phone numbers on the back sides of trucks.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the aim to start this campaign was to inform the public about the missing children and delivered this message to every corner of the country.

She said the oranization like 'Roshni' was cooperating with her in this campaign.

Sumer said truck art was a source of social awareness in the county.

She said "In truck art, we make the pictures of missing children with their Names and mentioned help line.

" Sumer said missing innocent children was a critical issue of the country, adding some peoples hided the incidents of missing children and not reported the case in police station.

"We need to exposing such incidents and registered cases in concerned police station," she added.

She told that we had recovered seven missing children by truck art and handed over them to their families.

The social activist said the efforts were underway to make this way of finding children more affective.

