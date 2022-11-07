Search operation: 15 held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have held 15 proclaimed offenders (POs) during fifth-day of the search operation launched here Monday.

Drugs, liquor and illegal weapons including a 7MM rifle, pistols, bullets, 139 liter liquor and chars were recovered from their possession on the spot.

A grand operation was launched under the supervision of SDPOs with the support of Elite Force and Special Branch in all circles of police on the direction of DPO Ahmad Nawaz Shah.

As many as 350 houses were searched while 500 people checked through bio-metric verification. All accused were sent to the lock-up before starting further investigation.

DPO said local police was trying hard to protect lives and goods of people. He said the aim of the search operation was to ensure peace for the masses.