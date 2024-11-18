Search operation against drug dealers and illegal arms holders launched

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A police team here on Monday launched a search operation under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt police station Nasir Rafique and arrested four suspects.

The police recovered three pistols, 450 grams of ice, and dozens of cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused, the police spokesman said.

"The arrested accused have been transferred to Cantt police station," he added.

