Search Operation Carried Out In Dhoke Kala Khan

Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:29 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Athar Ismail on Thursday launched a search operation in Dhoke Kala Khan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 128 houses, 26 shops, 3 hostels, while 147 persons were checked and several interrogated.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

