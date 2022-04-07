Search operation carried out in Dhoke Lakhan area

UrduPoint.com

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Thursday launched a search operation in Dhoke Lakhan and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Barooni Police Station, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Saddar Barooni Police Station conducted operation in the area and searched 69 houses and data of 23 tenants were checked while 205 suspects were held and several interrogated.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

