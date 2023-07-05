Open Menu

Search Operation Carried Out In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Police have conducted search and combing operations in various areas to ensure law and order in the district here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was carried out on the direction of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani.

Search operations were conducted in different areas of R. A. Bazaar Bani and other localities.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch, and Ladies Police carried out the operations.

A total of 45 houses, collected data of 40 tenants, 75 shops and 366 people were questioned.

The spokesman said search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan (NAP) in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

