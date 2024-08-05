Search operation carried out in Westridge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, launched a search operation in PIA colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of the Westridge police station on Monday.

Police Spokesman informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Westridge police conducted search operations in Westridge.

A total of 59 houses were searched and collected data of 24 tenants while 95 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.