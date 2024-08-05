Search Operation Carried Out In Westridge
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, launched a search operation in PIA colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of the Westridge police station on Monday.
Police Spokesman informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Westridge police conducted search operations in Westridge.
A total of 59 houses were searched and collected data of 24 tenants while 95 suspects were questioned during the operation.
According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed in road accident32 minutes ago
-
Talks with JI to resume tomorrow:Tarar8 hours ago
-
Dr Shahid's son arrested, admits plot to kill father8 hours ago
-
Govt team starts negotiation with JI9 hours ago
-
Police arrest gang member, recover stolen generator9 hours ago
-
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)9 hours ago
-
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki10 hours ago
-
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II10 hours ago
-
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon11 hours ago
-
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises Transformative Change ..11 hours ago
-
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets of Peshawar11 hours ago
-
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal11 hours ago