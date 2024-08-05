Open Menu

Search Operation Carried Out In Westridge

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Search operation carried out in Westridge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Rawalpindi Police, on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, launched a search operation in PIA colony and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of the Westridge police station on Monday.

Police Spokesman informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Westridge police conducted search operations in Westridge.

A total of 59 houses were searched and collected data of 24 tenants while 95 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Police Station Rawalpindi Criminals PIA

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

9 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

10 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

10 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

10 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

10 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

11 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

11 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

11 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

11 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

11 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan