Search Operation Conducted Against Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Search operation conducted against criminals

The police have conducted search operation in Khuddian Warraichan to eliminate presence of criminals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The police have conducted search operation in Khuddian Warraichan to eliminate presence of criminals.

Police spokesman said that City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil supervised the search operation as people of Khuddian Warriachan were very disturbed by the members of Waqas Shah gang whose ring leaders were killed during a police encounter some time ago.

The police thoroughly checked houses and 'Deras' and ensured provision of safety and security to the area residents.

SSP Operations Malik Tariq Mehboob, SSP Investigation Rana Abdul Wahhab, SP Iqbal Town, SHO Saddar police station took part in the search operation in addition to the teams of elite force, dolphin force and police contingent, a spokesman of police department said here on Tuesday.

