Open Menu

Search Operation Conducted At Shahzad Town Police Station Jurisdiction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Search operation conducted at Shahzad Town Police Station jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation at Shahzad town police station jurisdiction.

According to details, the official of Islamabad Police, he said that, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas of the city, to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

Following these directives, a search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Shahzad town police stations jurisdiction by CTD, FC and local police teams.

During the search and combing operation, 90 suspicious individuals, 15 motorcycles, 04 vehicles, and 50 Houses were thoroughly checked, while 19 suspicious individuals and 19 illegal residing foreigners were shifted to the police station for verification purposes.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal Capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Vehicles Nasir All

Recent Stories

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of pr ..

Sami Saeed vows to fast track implementation of projects under CPEC

50 minutes ago
 Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ..

Escalating conflict in Israel-Gaza raises fears of ground invasion

54 minutes ago
 Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan ..

Committed to be a force for good, Nestlé Pakistan launched its corporate campai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

3 hours ago
 Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat ..

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

3 hours ago
Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

3 hours ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

4 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

5 hours ago
 CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan