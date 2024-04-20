Search Operation Conducted In Abid Majeed Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid Areas
Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2024 | 09:01 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Saturday launched search operations in different areas of Pothohar Division including
Abid Majeed Road, Gulzar-e-Quaid and adjoining areas.
According to a police spokesman, heavy police contingents, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of senior police officers conducted search operations in Abid Majeed Road and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Race Course Police Station and Gulzar-e-Quaid and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station.
Police searched 39 houses, collected data of 12 tenants, 74 shops and also checked 218 individuals. Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi said that search operations were being conducted to net lawbreakers and maintain law and order.
