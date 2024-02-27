Search operation conducted in Airport area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Tuesday launched a search operation in the Airport and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of Airport SHO Police Station carried out the operation in the area.

During the operation, police searched 22 houses and collected data from 13 tenants, and 27 shops while 106 suspects were also interrogated.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.