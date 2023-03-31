Search operation conducted in areas of Tehsil Maidan

Lower Dir Police and security forces on Friday conducted search and strike operations against outlaws and anti-social elements in various areas of Tehsil Maidan

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Lower Dir Police and security forces on Friday conducted search and strike operations against outlaws and anti-social elements in various areas of Tehsil Maidan.

The search operation was conducted on the directives of Regional Police Officer Malakand Nasir Mehmood Satti.

Teams of police and security forces raided different localities including Takhtpar, Korobagh, Ashoge, Kharga, Mastoori, Kuwari, Shako, Mano Banda, Lajbok Dara, Markhane.

