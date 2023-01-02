UrduPoint.com

Search Operation Conducted In Chuntra, Saddar Barooni Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Search operation conducted in Chuntra, Saddar Barooni areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Monday conducted search and combing operations in different areas here, informed a police spokesman.

The operations were carried out on the direction of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari to ensure peace and order.

Search operations were conducted in different areas of Chuntra and Saddar Barooni areas.

He informed that a heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials conducted search operations.

A total of 169 houses, collected data of 39 tenants, 4 shops and 267 suspects were questioned during the operation.

According to spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district.

