Search Operation Conducted In Dhamyal, 80 Suspects Questioned
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Rawalpindi police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani conducted a search operation in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal police station here on Wednesday.
According to police spokesman, the search operation was carried out by the heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and ladies police along with officials of Dhamyal police.
During the operation, a total of 35 houses were searched and 22 shops while some 80 suspects were questioned, he said.
The spokesman further said the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district to maintain law and order.
