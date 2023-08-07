Open Menu

Search Operation Conducted In Different Areas Of Tank To Maintain Law & Order

Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2023 | 06:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan along with other police officers and Quick Response Force (QRF) conducted a search and strike operation in different areas of the city in order to maintain law and order situation.

The SP conducted this operation in line with the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abdul Ghafoor Afridi as part of efforts to maintain peace and ensure adequate measures aimed at ensuring the protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

On this occasion, the SP was accompanied by DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan, DSP Rural Chan Shah, Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) Police Station SHO Abdul Alee Khan Kundi and QRF.

The operation was conducted in Tank City, Kor, Garah Pathar, Dabara, Sheikh Market and Garah Shehbaz areas against criminals and anti-social elements.

He checked Wana road, DI Khan road, Bypass road and Station road during patrolling. He also visited Sadar Kachhari, Sub Jail, Police Station SMA and different check posts in the limits of City and SMA Police Stations.

The SP reviewed the overall law and order situation and the performance of the police.

He asked the police officers and personnel concerned to perform their duties honestly and courageously to protect the lives, property and honour of the citizens besides ensuring their own safety.

He asked them to ensure the use of bulletproof jackets and helmets during duty in view of the current situation. Moreover, he said, the unnecessary use of mobile phones should be avoided.

He also directed the police personnel to cooperate with people of the area and behave with them politely.

