Search Operation Conducted In Islamabad To Ensure Citizens' Safety

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Search operation conducted in Islamabad to ensure citizens' safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The police in collaboration with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have carried out a comprehensive search and combing operation within the jurisdiction of Sangjani police station.

In response to special directives from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the search and combing operations had been extended to various areas of the city.

The Primary objective of these operations is to ensure the safety and security of the residents.

Under the supervision of DSP CTD, joint teams consisting of CTD, FC, and local police conducted the search and combing operation at different locations within Sangjani police stations.

During this operation, 25 individuals who raised suspicion and 10 motorcycles were taken to the police station for verification.

Additionally, 50 houses, five vehicles, and 25 motorcycles were thoroughly checked.

The ICCPO emphasized the importance of these operations in elevating security levels within the Federal capital.

All zonal officers have been instructed to continue implementing similar measures in their respective areas.

The cooperation of the citizens during these checks is greatly appreciated which are purely aimed to ensure a safe and secure environment for all.

