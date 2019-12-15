UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Search Operation Conducted In Islamic University

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

Search operation conducted in Islamic University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital police on Sunday conducted a search operation in International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) through assistance of security staff of the institution.

According to police spokesman, six reserves including personnel of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) participated in the search operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sabzi Mandi Muhammad Baqir, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Gauhar Wazeer, Magistrate Ali Javed and security officer of Islamic university remained present and monitored the overall search operation.

Locked as well as other rooms of hostels and several other areas were checked to find out any arms or literature on extremism.

Foreign students were separated and provided special care while they had been exempted from checking of their rooms, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Saddar Sunday International Islamic University From

Recent Stories

Al Zeyoudi to lead UAE delegation to China

20 minutes ago

Over 600 foreign observers to watch upcoming Uzbek ..

21 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National D ..

1 hour ago

Defence Under-Secretary receives Afghan Deputy Def ..

1 hour ago

MBRSG holds ‘Future Trip 3’ programme in Londo ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on Nat ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.