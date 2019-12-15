Search operation conducted in Islamic University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital police on Sunday conducted a search operation in International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) through assistance of security staff of the institution.

According to police spokesman, six reserves including personnel of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) participated in the search operation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sabzi Mandi Muhammad Baqir, Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Gauhar Wazeer, Magistrate Ali Javed and security officer of Islamic university remained present and monitored the overall search operation.

Locked as well as other rooms of hostels and several other areas were checked to find out any arms or literature on extremism.

Foreign students were separated and provided special care while they had been exempted from checking of their rooms, the spokesman said.