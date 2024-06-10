Open Menu

Search Operation Conducted In Lalazar

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Search operation conducted in Lalazar

The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Monday launched a search operation in Lalazar and adjoin areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Monday launched a search operation in Lalazar and adjoin areas in the jurisdiction of Morgah police station .

A police spokesman said that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police along with officials of Morgah police conducted search operation.

A total of 22 houses, 12 shops and 55 suspects were questioned during the operation.

The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order, he added.

