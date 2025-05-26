Search Operation Conducted In Lalkurti
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 07:25 PM
The Civil Lines Police on Monday conducted a search operation in Lalkurti and its surrounding areas
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Civil Lines Police on Monday conducted a search operation in Lalkurti and its surrounding areas.
During the search operation, 31 houses, five tenants' tenancy records, eight shopkeepers and more than 50 individuals were noted, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
Local police, Elite force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies took part part in the operation.
Recent Stories
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting
Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away
22 outlaws including six absconders arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
PGGA Islamabad commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with patriotic zeal and zest
HEC aspires to see teachers as mentors and guides: Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilan ..
Search operation conducted in Lalkurti
Additional personnel from Punjab districts deployed in Murree to control traffic ..
Excise and Taxation Department nearing Rs50bn revenue target
Commissioner inaugurates Neurology Ward, new units at Children’s Complex
Accountability Committee clears Speaker Swati's corruption allegations
CDA cracks down on illegal buildings, seals 30 properties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC postpones hearing against PTI activists in May 9 case2 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Tuesday for Zulhajj moon sighting2 minutes ago
-
Former Governor Sindh Kmal Azfar passes away2 minutes ago
-
22 outlaws including six absconders arrested; drugs, weapons recovered2 minutes ago
-
PGGA Islamabad commemorates 'Youm-e-Takbeer' with patriotic zeal and zest2 minutes ago
-
HEC aspires to see teachers as mentors and guides: Prof Dr Anwar-ul-Hassan Gilani4 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Lalkurti4 minutes ago
-
Additional personnel from Punjab districts deployed in Murree to control traffic during summer4 minutes ago
-
Excise and Taxation Department nearing Rs50bn revenue target4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Neurology Ward, new units at Children’s Complex4 minutes ago
-
Accountability Committee clears Speaker Swati's corruption allegations40 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on illegal buildings, seals 30 properties44 minutes ago