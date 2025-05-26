Search operation conducted in Lalkurti

The Civil Lines Police on Monday conducted a search operation in Lalkurti and its surrounding areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The Civil Lines Police on Monday conducted a search operation in Lalkurti and its surrounding areas.

During the search operation, 31 houses, five tenants' tenancy records, eight shopkeepers and more than 50 individuals were noted, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Local police, Elite force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies took part part in the operation.