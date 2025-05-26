Open Menu

Search Operation Conducted In Lalkurti

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 07:25 PM

The Civil Lines Police on Monday conducted a search operation in Lalkurti and its surrounding areas

During the search operation, 31 houses, five tenants' tenancy records, eight shopkeepers and more than 50 individuals were noted, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

Local police, Elite force, ladies police and other law enforcement agencies took part part in the operation.

