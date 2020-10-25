Search operation conducted in limits of five police stations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JJT) launched house to house search operation in premises of five different police station areas under the ongoing drive of making city crime free, police said on Sunday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams encircled the areas passing through Shaheen Market, Circle Road, Chowk Haram Gate, Darbar Shah Rassal , Imambargah Khuda Bukhash Wali, Darbar Pak Mai, Muhallah Qasaabpura, Muhammad Qazi Jalal and suburban areas respectivley in premises of Bohar Gate, Harram Gate, Pak Gate, Dehli Gate and Qutabpur police stations.

The JTT teams combed the areas and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 38 persons.

Incharge JTT Nazima Mushtaq said that search operations were being conducted on daily basis to make area crime free. She said that illegal weapons and drugs were being recovered during the search operation while proclaimed offenders and tenant act violators were also being arrested during the search operations.

Incharge JTT said that search operations would continue across the district as per directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammd Hassan Raza Khan.