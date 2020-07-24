Search operation conducted in New Town area

City police Friday during search operation in the jurisdiction of New Town police station and its adjoining areas searched 10 houses and 27 tenants while collected the data of 140 persons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :City police Friday during search operation in the jurisdiction of New Town police station and its adjoining areas searched 10 houses and 27 tenants while collected the data of 140 persons.

According to the police spokesman, under the supervision of SDPO New Town, police, elite force and law enforcement agencies were participated in the search operation.

The aim of search operation was to ensure best security arrangements and avoid any untoward incident, the spokesman added.