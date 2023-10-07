Open Menu

Search Operation Conducted In Rawat

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani on Saturday launched a search operation in Rawat and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO of Rawat Police Station carried out the operation in the area.

During the operation, police searched 15 houses and 10 shops while 65 suspects were also interrogated.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

