UrduPoint.com

Search Operation Conducted In Several Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Search operation conducted in several areas

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police and Pak Army personnel conducted a joint search and strike operation against anti-social elements at different areas within Saddar and Yarik police stations, a police spokesman said on Friday.

During the operation which aimed at maintaining sustainable peace in those areas, he said dozens of houses and suspicious individuals were checked.

At the end of the operation, he said Station Commander Dera Brigadier Muhammad Rashid and District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib Khan addressed the police and Pak Army jawans at the Ejaz Shaheed Police Line.

They praised their bravery, dedication and commitment to duty and boosted their morale by encouraging them to keep their spirits high.

The atmosphere echoed with the slogans in favour of Pak Army, police and 'Pakistan Zindabad' by the cops.

