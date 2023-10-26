Search operation conducted in suburbs of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) conducted a search and combing operation at Noon police station jurisdiction and arrested three suspects.

Police said that search and combing operations were being conducted in different areas of the city to ensure the safety and security of the Islamabad citizens.

A search and combing operation was conducted in different areas of Noon police station jurisdiction by CTD, FC and local police team under the supervision of SP CTD.

During the operation, 10 houses, five vehicles and 15 motorcycles were thoroughly checked. Three pistols were recovered and five suspects and one bike were shifted to the police station for further verification purposes.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the Federal Capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police during the checking.