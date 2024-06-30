Open Menu

Search Operation Conducted In Various Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Police have conducted search operations in Chuntra, Chakri, Mandra, Jatli. Rawat, Taxila and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman here Sunday.

He informed that Rawalpindi district police, women police and other law enforcement agencies under the supervision of senior police officers, participated in the search operations.

He said that Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, conducted search operations. During operation, Police have searched 99 houses, 30 shops, 18 vehicles besides checking 162 suspects.

The search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district, particularly to ensure law and order, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Vehicles Rawalpindi Taxila Criminals Women Sunday

