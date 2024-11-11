Search operation conducted near motorway interchange

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The police conducted a search operation near the Sahiwanwala Motorway Interchange against criminals to ensure foolproof security to Chinese engineers and other foreigners.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, teams of the Special Branch, CTD, CPO security branch and Elite Force took part in the search operation.

The Station House Officer (SHO) FIEDMC police station led the operation and thoroughly checked houses in addition to verifying data of people through biometric system.

The police also searched 37 vehicles and checked their documents during the operation, the spokesman added.