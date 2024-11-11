Open Menu

Search Operation Conducted Near Motorway Interchange

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Search operation conducted near motorway interchange

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The police conducted a search operation near the Sahiwanwala Motorway Interchange against criminals to ensure foolproof security to Chinese engineers and other foreigners.

A police spokesman said here on Monday that on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil, teams of the Special Branch, CTD, CPO security branch and Elite Force took part in the search operation.

The Station House Officer (SHO) FIEDMC police station led the operation and thoroughly checked houses in addition to verifying data of people through biometric system.

The police also searched 37 vehicles and checked their documents during the operation, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Police Station China Vehicles Criminals

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Ren ..

Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..

1 minute ago

Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Und ..

Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated

12 minutes ago
 PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

3 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

4 hours ago
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

5 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan