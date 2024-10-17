Search operation conducted to improve Chinese security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The district police has conducted search operation in Chak No.160-RB in the precinct of police station Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) to improve the security for the Chinese engineers and other foreigners working in this area.

SHO FIEDMC police station supervised the search operation in which teams of special branch, CTD, CPO Security Branch and Elite Force participated.

The police checked 19 houses thoroughly in addition to conducting biometric verification of 50 people and record of 10 vehicles, spokesman of police said here on Thursday.