Search operation continued to eliminate crimes in district

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Abdullah Lak, the police have started search operation here Friday to maintain law and order and eliminate crimes in the district.

The police spokesman said, the city police nabbed 7 absconders while Saddar police arrested an absconder and recovered illegal weapons from their possessions.

Behal police booked two absconders.

Meanwhile the Darya Khan police in the operation recovered a large quantity of illegal weapons in the tehsil.