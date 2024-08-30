Search operation continued to overcome crimes

BHAKKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Muhammad Abdullah Lak, the police have started search operation to maintain law and order and overcome crimes in the district.

The police spokesman said, the city police nabbed seven absconders while Saddar police arrested an absconder and recovered illegal weapons from his possession.

Behal police booked two absconders.

Meanwhile the police in Darya Khan in the operation recovered a large quantity of illegal weapons in the tehsil.