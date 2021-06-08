UrduPoint.com
Search Operation Continues For Missing Passengers Of Drown Coach In Upper Kohistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:17 PM

Search operation was in progress to find out missing persons of a passenger coach plunged into Indus River near at Pani Baha area in Upper Kohistan district on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Search operation was in progress to find out missing persons of a passenger coach plunged into Indus River near at Pani Baha area in Upper Kohistan district on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 around 17 persons were embarking the passenger coach which on its journey from Chilas to Rawalpindi plunged into river at Pani Baha area of Upper Kohistan District.

During initial search, dead body of a woman was recovered from the river while search of remaining passengers is in progress.

The Rescue team members and its divers and taking part in operation despite difficult situation due to speedy flow of the river and heavy stones in the bed.

